US Foods Holding (USFD) Price Target Increased by 18.01% to 108.93

The average one-year price target for US Foods Holding (NYSE:USFD) has been revised to $108.93 / share. This is an increase of 18.01% from the prior estimate of $92.30 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $123.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.82% from the latest reported closing price of $96.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,086 funds or institutions reporting positions in US Foods Holding. This is an decrease of 178 owner(s) or 14.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USFD is 0.32%, an increase of 13.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 291,122K shares. The put/call ratio of USFD is 2.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 16,204K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,130K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,781K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,876K shares , representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 5.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,862K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,665K shares , representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,147K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,164K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 2.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,536K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,511K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USFD by 11.28% over the last quarter.

