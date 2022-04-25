US Foods Holding Urges Shareholders To Vote For Its Director Nominees - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - In connection with the 2022 Annual Meeting, US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has sent a letter to shareholders urging to vote for all of the company's Director nominees - Cheryl Bachelder, Court Carruthers, Robert Dutkowsky, Marla Gottschalk, Sunil Gupta, Carl Pforzheimer, Quentin Roach, Pietro Satriano, David Tehle and Ann Ziegler. US Foods Holding Corp. believes that Sachem Head's nominees do not add skills or expertise that are not already represented in the company's qualified directors.

"At US Foods' upcoming 2022 annual meeting of shareholders, Sachem Head Capital Management LP is seeking the removal of five members of your Board of Directors in order to effect a sale of the company or change in CEO. Your Board and leadership team have developed and are executing a strategy that is sound and beginning to deliver results. We urge you not to let Sachem Head interrupt our progress," the US Foods Board said.

