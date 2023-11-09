US Foods Holding Q3 Profit Down, But Above Estimates; Revises Full-year Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $95 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, US Foods Holding Corp reported adjusted earnings of $174 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $9.106 billion from $8.917 billion last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised its earnings outlook, in line with analysts' estimates. Excluding items, USFD now expects income per share of $2.60 to $2.70 against its previous guidance of $2.55 to $2.65.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $2.62 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The food maker also updated its adjusted EBITDA outlook to $1.54 billion-$1.56 billion versus its earlier guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.54 billion.

US Foods Holding Corp Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $95 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $9.106 Bln vs. $8.917 Bln last year.

