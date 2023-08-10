US Foods Holding Q2 Up, Above Estimates; Raises Full-year Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $182 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $61 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, US Foods Holding Corp reported adjusted earnings of $199 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $9.013 billion from $8.827 billion last year.

Outlook:

Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year EPS outlook to $2.55-$2.65 from the prior outlook of $2.45-$2.65.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.59 per share for the year.

US Foods Holding Corp Q2 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $182 Mln. vs. $61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $9.013 Bln vs. $8.827 Bln last year.

