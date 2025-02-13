US FOODS HOLDING Earnings Results: $USFD Reports Quarterly Earnings

US FOODS HOLDING ($USFD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, beating estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $9,491,000,000, missing estimates of $9,680,261,917 by $-189,261,917.
US FOODS HOLDING Insider Trading Activity
US FOODS HOLDING insiders have traded $USFD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DIRK J. LOCASCIO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $579,500
US FOODS HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of US FOODS HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 8,882,261 shares (-64.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $546,259,051
- INVESCO LTD. removed 3,300,806 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $202,999,569
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,536,416 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,106,623
- DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,709,993 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $105,164,569
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,642,162 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $100,992,963
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 1,209,737 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,398,825
- FMR LLC removed 1,128,026 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,373,599
US FOODS HOLDING Government Contracts
We have seen $456,819,233 of award payments to $USFD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SUBSISTENCE (FOOD ITEMS), NON-SUBSISTENCE (NON-FOOD SUPPLIES), AND SUPPLEMENTS FOR VARIOUS DEFENSE HEALTH A...: $18,869,000
- EXPRESS REPORT: SUBSISTENCE PRIME VENDOR (SPV)FY2024 SEPTEMBER: $12,918,107
- EXPRESS REPORT: SUBSISTENCE PRIME VENDOR (SPV)FY2024 JULY: $12,678,126
- EXPRESS REPORT: SUBSISTENCE PRIME VENDOR (SPV)FY2024 AUGUST: $12,590,832
- EXPRESS REPORT: SUBSISTENCE PRIME VENDOR (SPV)FY2024 MAY: $12,580,455
