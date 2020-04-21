US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Stock Moves -1.79%: What You Should Know

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) closed the most recent trading day at $17.03, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 30.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 18.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USFD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect USFD to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 64.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.98 billion, down 0.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $24.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of -39.5% and -6.23%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for USFD should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 46.77% lower. USFD is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, USFD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.36, so we one might conclude that USFD is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that USFD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow USFD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.