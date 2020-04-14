US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) closed the most recent trading day at $17.99, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 22.38% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from USFD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, down 64.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.98 billion, down 0.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $24.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of -39.5% and -6.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for USFD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 46.77% lower within the past month. USFD is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, USFD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.67, which means USFD is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, USFD's PEG ratio is currently 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. USFD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.