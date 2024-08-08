US Foods Holding Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $198 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $182 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, US Foods Holding Corp reported adjusted earnings of $231 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $9.71 billion from $9.01 billion last year.

US Foods Holding Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $198 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $9.71 Bln vs. $9.01 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $37.5 - $38.5 Bln

