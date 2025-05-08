US Foods Earnings Up In Q1, Reaffirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), a food service distributor, on Thursday announced that net income increased in the first quarter compared with the previous year. The results were impacted by higher total case volume.

For the first quarter, net income increased to $115 million from $82 million last year.

Earnings per share were $0.49 versus $0.33 in the previous year.

On an adjusted basis, net income increased 18.7 percent to $159 million from $134 million last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.68 versus $0.54 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $389 million from $356 million in the prior year.

Operational income also climbed to $1.39 billion from $1.33 billion in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $9.35 billion from $8.95 billion in the previous year.

Further, on May 7, the Board approved a new share repurchase program, allowing the company to buy back up to $1 billion worth of its shares.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.

The company anticipates Adjusted EBITDA for the year 2025 to grow by 8 to 12 percent. While the adjusted earnings per share growth of 17 to 23 percent.

In the pre-market trading, US Foods is 0.65% lesser at $68.67 on the New York Stock Exchange.

