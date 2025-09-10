US Foods Confirms Annual Guidance

(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corporation (USFD), a food distributor, on Wednesday reaffirmed its annual outlook.

Dave Flitman, CEO of US Foods, said: "Our team continues to drive steady progress on our self-help initiatives as we delivered strong results through the first half of 2025, including growing Adjusted EBITDA approximately 11% and Adjusted EPS 27%. This performance underscores the consistent execution of our strategy and positions us well for sustained profitable growth for many years to come."

For fiscal 2025, US Foods still projects adjusted income per share to grow 19.5% to 23% from the prior year's $3.15 per share. Excluding items, EBITDA is still projected to grow 9.5% to 12% from last year's $1.74 billion.

US Foods continues to expect annul sales to grow in the range of 4% to 6% from the previous year's $37.9 billion.

