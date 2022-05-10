US Markets
US Foods CEO steps down after agreement with activist investor Sachem Head

Uday Sampath Reuters
May 10 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp USFD.N said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano had stepped down from his role at the food distributor as part of an agreement with activist investor Sachem Head Capital Management LP.

The company said Andrew Iacobucci had been appointed interim CEO, as it starts a search to find a permanent replacement for Satriano.

The agreement with Sachem Head also includes the appointment of three new independednt directors, US foods said.

Reuters first reported Sachem Head's advanced talks to drop a board challenge against US Foods in exchange for three board seats and the resignation of Satriano on Monday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

