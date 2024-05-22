News & Insights

US Foods Board Chair Robert Dutkowsky Passes Away At 69; Appoints David Tehle As Board Chair

May 22, 2024 — 11:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) said Wednesday Board Chair, Robert "Bob" Dutkowsky unexpectedly passed away today in his home in Florida at the age of 69.

Dutkowsky is survived by his wife Lorraine, daughter Jen, son Kevin, daughter-in-law Julie and grandchildren Davis and Emma.

The US Foods has appointed David Tehle as Board Chair effective immediately.

Tehle has served as a director of US Foods since July 2016 and most recently as Chair of Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation and Human Capital Committee. Tehle was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dollar General Corporation from 2004 to 2015.

Prior to Dollar General, Tehle was Chief Financial Officer of Haggar Corporation from 1997 to 2004 and held finance positions at several companies, including Ryder System, Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated. He currently serves on the board of directors of National Vision Holdings Inc. and previously served on the boards of directors of Jack in the Box Inc. and Genesco Inc.

