US Foods awarded $130.4M Defense Logistics Agency contract

US Foods (USFD) has been awarded a maximum $130.4M firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 266-day bridge contract. The ordering period end date is Aug. 30, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support.

