US Foods Appoints Dave Flitman As New CEO

November 28, 2022 — 07:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Foodservice distributor US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) announced Monday that Dave Flitman will become Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 5, 2023. Flitman will also be a member of the US Foods Board of Directors.

Flitman brings more than 35 years of leadership experience in food distribution, supply chain and commercial to build upon US Foods' momentum.

Since April 2021, Flitman has served as President and CEO of Builders FirstSource. He was also President and CEO at BMC Stock Holdings prior to the merger of the two companies. From 2015 to 2018, Flitman was President and CEO of Performance Foodservice, the largest segment of Performance Food Group. Prior to that, he served as COO and President, USA & Latin America at Univar; Senior Executive Vice President at Nalco; Executive Vice President and President, Water and Process Services at Ecolab and President at Allegheny Power.

Flitman began his career at DuPont where he spent two decades in various operational, commercial and global business leadership positions.

With a permanent CEO in place, Bob Dutkowsky will become non-executive Chairman of the US Foods Board of Directors effective Jan. 5, 2023. Interim CEO Andrew Iacobucci, will continue to lead US Foods until Flitman joins the company.

