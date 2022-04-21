Markets
USFD

US Foods Adds 4% On Improved Q1 Results, Above Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of foodservice distributor US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) are up more than 4% Thursday morning after reporting preliminary first-quarter results, better than analysts' view.

Net loss for the quarter narrowed to $16 million or $0.07 per share from $39 million or $0.18 per share loss a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earning were $0.36 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.22 per hare.

Net sales for the quarter increased 24% year-on-year to $7.8 billion. The consensus estimate stood at $7.46 billion.

USFD is at $39.17 currently. It has traded in the range of $30.02-$42.10 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USFD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular