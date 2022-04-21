US Foods Adds 4% On Improved Q1 Results, Above Street View

(RTTNews) - Shares of foodservice distributor US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) are up more than 4% Thursday morning after reporting preliminary first-quarter results, better than analysts' view.

Net loss for the quarter narrowed to $16 million or $0.07 per share from $39 million or $0.18 per share loss a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earning were $0.36 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.22 per hare.

Net sales for the quarter increased 24% year-on-year to $7.8 billion. The consensus estimate stood at $7.46 billion.

USFD is at $39.17 currently. It has traded in the range of $30.02-$42.10 in the last one year.

