US five-year credit default swaps rise to highest in 13 years

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

April 25, 2023 — 12:19 pm EDT

Written by Alden Bentley for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to United States sovereign debt rose to the highest level in 13 years on Tuesday, over market jitters that the government could hit its debt ceiling sooner than expected.

Spreads on U.S. five-year credit default swaps widened to 60 basis points, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed. This is more than double the level they stood at at the start of the year USGV5YEUAC=MG and represents the highest level since July 2011 according to Refinitiv data.

