US firm AXT says its subsidiary has received export permits to ship gallium and germanium products

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. semiconductor wafer maker AXT Inc AXTI.O said its Chinese subsidiary Beijing Tongmei has received initial export permits for shipping gallium arsenide and germanium substrates to certain customers.

Tongmei will continue to work to obtain permits for additional customers, it said.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogue)

