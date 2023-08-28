News & Insights

US fines American Airlines for keeping passengers on tarmac

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

August 28, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by Paul Grant for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday fined American Airlines AAL.O $4.1 million for unlawfully keeping thousands of passengers on the tarmac for hours, the Transportation Department said.

“This is the latest action in our continued drive to enforce the rights of airline passengers,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Whether the issue is extreme tarmac delays or problems getting refunds, DOT will continue to protect consumers and hold airlines accountable.”

