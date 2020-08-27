US Files Suit Against Crypto Accounts Tied to North Korea
U.S. prosecutors are going after 280 cryptocurrency accounts allegedly tied to North Koreaâs multimillion-dollar crypto heists and laundering networks with a new forfeiture suit filed Thursday.
- Justice Department investigators say they traced the accounts to two cryptocurrency exchange hacks allegedly perpetrated by North Koreaâa state-sponsored cyber hackers last year.
- The first, last July, emptied $272,000 in Proton, PlayGame and IHT Real Estate Protocol alt-coins from an unnamed exchange, according to prosecutors.
- They further allege that a second hack stole $2.5 million in crypto from a U.S.-based exchange two months later.
- North Koreans sloshed those funds through Chinese over-the-counter cryptocurrency traders linked to previous crypto laundering operations, according to prosecutors.
- The forfeiture complaint offers a detailed glimpse at the financial gears keeping North Koreaâs alleged crypto laundering machine moving.
Read more: North Korean Hacker Group Targeted Crypto Firm Using LinkedIn Ad: Cybersecurity Report
Related Stories
- Prosecutors Detail âShadow Bankâ Accounts in Fowler Crypto Case
- Voyager to Pay Interest on DeFi Tokens to Gain Brokerage Clients
- ShapeShift Accuses Former Employee of Stealing $900K in Bitcoin
- More Than 95% of Crypto Futures Volume Is in Asia: Report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.