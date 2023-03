WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint against JetBlue JBLU.O in Boston federal court on Tuesday amid expectation that the government will oppose the airline's purchase of Spirit SAVE.N.

The complaint was not immediately available.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

