US FERC approves PJM request to delay power capacity auctions

June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Friday approved power grid operator PJM Interconnection's request to delay capacity auctions for 2025-2029 to accommodate an upcoming market enhancement filing to fix potential reliability problems.

FERC Commissioner Allison Clements dissented from the agency's order, however, calling the decision a "recipe for chaos."

PJM oversees the power grid in 13 states from Illinois to New Jersey. The capacity market pays generators and others to keep power plants and other energy resources available to maintain grid reliability in future years.

PJM said in February that the last capacity auction for the 2024/2025 delivery year was worth about $2.2 billion.

In April, PJM proposed revisions to the auction schedules for 2025/2026 through 2028-2029 delivery years because it identified "potential reliability problems in the PJM footprint during the energy transition over the near term ... through 2030."

Clements said in her dissent on Friday that the Commission’s response to PJM’s filing "may tempt market operators and utilities across the country to alter deadlines whenever they develop a potentially significant filing."

PJM said in its filing that "a potential mismatch between when new resources will go into service and when segments of the existing generation fleet retire, along with expected load growth," could threaten its ability to maintain resource adequacy.

While some stakeholders have been seeking reforms to PJM's capacity market for years, demand for such changes intensified after PJM warned it might be forced to impose rotating outages during Winter Storm Elliott in December.

Although PJM did not impose outages during Elliott, the grid operator did fine some generators that failed to supply power during the storm billions of dollars. Questions about those fines are the subject of numerous FERC filings.

FERC will hold a forum on Thursday on PJM's capacity market.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.