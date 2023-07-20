US Federal Reserve announces launch of 'FedNow' instant payments system

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Thursday that it had officially launched its "FedNow" instant payments system.

The Fed said in a statement that 35 banks and credit unions were currently utilizing the service, as well as the Treasury Department's Bureau of Fiscal Service. The Fed said it aims to make the service more broadly available going forward.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

