News & Insights

US Markets

US Federal Reserve announces launch of 'FedNow' instant payments system

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

July 20, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Pete Schroeder for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced Thursday that it had officially launched its "FedNow" instant payments system.

The Fed said in a statement that 35 banks and credit unions were currently utilizing the service, as well as the Treasury Department's Bureau of Fiscal Service. The Fed said it aims to make the service more broadly available going forward.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Pete.Schroeder@thomsonreuters.com; 202-310-5485;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.