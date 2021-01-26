US FED - FOMC meeting preview

Jan 26 - In recent weeks, Fed officials walked back any previous talk of tapering the central bank’s large-scale asset purchases before there is “substantial further progress” toward both aspects of its dual mandate. We (and the markets) take that to mean a larger focus on the full-employment mandate, with a relaxed focus on rising inflation. Nearly 16 million Americans, or 10% of the labor force, are still collecting some form of unemployment compensation, and job growth looks to be well below trend in January after falling in December.

With the Fed’s outcome-based forward guidance set less than a month ago, and with no supplementary materials to be released at this meeting, there should be no substantive change to the Committee's policy statement and therefore no change in the messaging to markets.

In his post-meeting press conference, Chair Powell is likely to keep attention on the factors within his purview, though he may reflect on how the promise of additional fiscal stimulus is a welcome development. By itself, the proposed $1.9 tn package does not change the timeline for the Fed, though should there be greater control over the coronavirus, there is enough stimulus in place to remove policy accommodation (both monetary and fiscal) before 2023.

The statement and Powell should acknowledge that the risks to the outlook for the economy and core inflation remain to the downside. The messaging on inflation is important, but with no taper on the near-time horizon, the market should treat this entire FOMC meeting as a non-event.

There will be one more voter at this meeting, as Christopher Waller was sworn on to the Board of Governors shortly after the last FOMC meeting. The voting rotation among District presidents has also changed, and we consider the composition to be slightly more dovish than that in 2020. Again, that should not matter at all at this meeting, where there should be no dissents to keep policy unchanged.

