US FDIC proposes extra scrutiny of bank mergers above $100 bln

March 21 (Reuters) - Mergers that could result in banks with more than $100 billion in assets should expect heightened scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, according to a policy statement the top bank regulator proposed Thursday.

The FDIC's board of directors voted 3-2 Thursday to issue the proposal, which would update the agency's merger guidance for the first time in 16 years. The new guidance puts special emphasis on maintaining the stability of the banking sector, agency officials said in advance of the vote.

(Reporting by Douglas Gillison)

