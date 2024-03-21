News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

US FDIC draft proposal: bank mergers above $100 bln get extra scrutiny

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

March 21, 2024 — 11:29 am EDT

Written by Douglas Gillison for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Mergers that could result in banks with more than $100 billion in assets should expect heightened scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, according to a policy statement the top bank regulator proposed Thursday.

The FDIC's board of directors voted 3-2 Thursday to issue the proposal, which would update the agency's merger guidance for the first time in 16 years. The new guidance puts special emphasis on maintaining the stability of the banking sector, agency officials said in advance of the vote.

(Reporting by Douglas Gillison)

((douglas.gillison@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
FRCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.