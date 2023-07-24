News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

US FDIC calls on banks to fix 'inaccurate' financial statements

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

July 24, 2023 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on Monday called on some banks to fix their financial statements for "incorrectly" reducing the amount of uninsured deposits.

The banking crisis earlier this year has prompted regulators to draft new rules to make the industry more resilient.

In May, the FDIC had said it would charge a "special assessment" fee to recoup losses to its deposit insurance fund from the collapse of three U.S. banks.

That fee would be determined by the amount of uninsured deposits a bank held at the end of last year, the banking regulator had said.

The regulator said some banks were "not reporting estimated uninsured deposits in accordance with the instructions."

"The chief financial officer (or the individual performing an equivalent function) and multiple directors of each insured depository institutions are required to attest to the correctness (of the report)," the FDIC wrote in a letter posted on its website.

Banks could submit up to three years of revisions, or more if appropriate, the regulator added.

With banking authorities tightening the standards, the companies are worried that going too far could add undue pressure to the industry at a time when many lenders are expecting demand for loans to taper off later in the year.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
BAC
WFC
SIVBQ
SBNY
FRCB
C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.