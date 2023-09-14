News & Insights

US FDA to seek public opinion before banning popular cough syrup ingredient

September 14, 2023 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it would seek public opinion before finalizing its decision to remove a decongestant widely used in cough syrups from the agency's list of ingredients for over-the-counter (OTC) use.

The FDA's clarification follows a unanimous vote by its panel of outside experts on Tuesday against the effectiveness of oral OTC medicines made with phenylephrine, an ingredient widely used in cold and cough syrups.

If the FDA concurs with the panel's view, it will first issue a proposed order removing phenylephrine from the list of ingredients that are allowed in OTC drugs, and seek public comment on it.

After considering the comments, if the FDA continues to conclude phenylephrine is not effective, the agency would issue a final order on it and work with manufacturers to reformulate products to effectively treat symptoms of cold or allergies.

Kenvue's KVUE.N Tylenol and GSK's GSK.L Advil are among the prominent cough and cold syrups containing phenylephrine that are sold in the United States.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
