News & Insights

US Markets
SRPT

US FDA to review Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for traditional approval

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

February 16, 2024 — 08:46 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Updates shares in paragraph 2, adds analyst quote in paragraph 4

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O said on Friday that the US FDA would review an application seeking traditional approval for its gene therapy to treat a muscle-wasting disorder by June 21, months after it failed the main goal of a confirmatory trial.

Shares of the company rose nearly 11% in morning trading. They briefly fell in October after data from the confirmatory study, but have recovered losses since then.

The therapy, Elevidys, was granted accelerated approval in June last year to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an inherited progressive muscle-wasting disorder that almost always affects young boys.

When debating the accelerated approval in May last year, some panel members had said that Sarepta's late-stage trial to confirm the benefits of the gene therapy would be influential.

Still, the therapy had met the secondary goals of significant improvement in the time it took for patients to rise from the floor and their ability to walk 10 meters.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Christy.Santhosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.