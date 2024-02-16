US FDA to review Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for traditional approval

Updates shares in paragraph 2, adds analyst quote in paragraph 4

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O said on Friday that the US FDA would review an application seeking traditional approval for its gene therapy to treat a muscle-wasting disorder by June 21, months after it failed the main goal of a confirmatory trial.

Shares of the company rose nearly 11% in morning trading. They briefly fell in October after data from the confirmatory study, but have recovered losses since then.

The therapy, Elevidys, was granted accelerated approval in June last year to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, an inherited progressive muscle-wasting disorder that almost always affects young boys.

When debating the accelerated approval in May last year, some panel members had said that Sarepta's late-stage trial to confirm the benefits of the gene therapy would be influential.

Still, the therapy had met the secondary goals of significant improvement in the time it took for patients to rise from the floor and their ability to walk 10 meters.

