US FDA staff raises concerns over Sarepta's gene therapy for muscle-wasting disorder

May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers on Wednesday flagged concerns that data presented for Sarepta Therapeutics' SRPT.O experimental gene therapy for a muscle-wasting disorder did not strongly prove that it worked.

Sarepta is seeking accelerated approval for the first gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, based on data that showed it helped patients make a mini version of the dystrophin protein needed to keep muscle cells intact.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.