US FDA staff do not flag new safety issues for Sanofi-AstraZeneca's preventive RSV therapy

June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers on Tuesday raised no new concerns on Sanofi SASY.PA and partner AstraZeneca's AZN.L experimental therapy to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in infants.

The RSV prevention antibody, nirsevimab, showed an overall favorable safety profile in clinical trials, FDA staff said in documents published ahead of the health regulator's advisory committee meeting on Thursday.

