US Markets

US FDA seeks to allow salt substitutes in everyday foods

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 24, 2023 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday said it was proposing a rule to allow the use of salt substitutes in everyday foods including cheese, frozen peas and canned tuna, in a bid to cut Americans' salt consumption.

The FDA had in 2021 set a new voluntary goal for manufacturers and chain restaurants to cut salt levels by an average of 12% in packaged foods, because excessive salt consumption has been linked to high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart attack and stroke.

"Most people in the U.S. consume too much sodium. The majority of sodium consumed comes from processed, packaged and prepared foods, not from salt people add to their food when cooking or eating," said Susan Mayne, the director of FDA's food safety and nutrition division.

Friday's proposed rule looks to change the FDA's "standards of identity" (SOI) for over 20 items, ranging from cheese to cereal flour.

The SOIs list ingredients that standardized foods must contain, and which ingredients are optional.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.