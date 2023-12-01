News & Insights

US FDA says BD is recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 01, 2023 — 04:10 pm EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday that Becton Dickinson BDX.N is recalling its Alaris infusion pumps due to compatibility issues with Cardinal Health's CAH.N Monoject syringes.

The health regulator said Alaris pumps are validated for use with Monoject syringes. However, the dimensions for Monoject syringes have recently changed while rebranding the syringes from Covidien Monoject to Cardinal Health Monoject.

When one of these new syringes is used with the previous syringe settings, the pump may either refuse to operate or incorrectly estimate the volume of liquid in the syringe. This has resulted in over and under infusions, as well as delays in therapy, the FDA said.

There have been 13 reported injuries but no death, the agency said.

Last month, the FDA warned healthcare providers not to use Cardinal's Monoject syringes with patient-controlled pain management pumps and syringe pumps after the company initiated a recall due to compatibility problems.

On Sept. 15, BD asked its customers to stop using Cardinal's Monoject syringes with BD's Alaris pumps.

An infusion pump is a medical device that delivers fluids such as nutrients and medications into a patient's body in controlled amounts.

