US FDA puts hold on Gilead's blood cancer therapy trials

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

February 07, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences GILD.O said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had put trials of its blood cancer drug on hold after it was tied to an increase in risk of death in a late-stage study.

The FDA had put a hold on studies testing the drug, magrolimab, in patients with two different blood cancers called myelodysplastic syndromes and myeloid leukemia.

Gilead said it had discontinued a trial testing it in patients with myeloid leukemia.

In addition, the company said it was reviewing the safety of magrolimab across all other ongoing cancer studies, and will provide an update.

An interim analysis of the study showed an increased risk of death due to infections and respiratory failure, and also showed that the drug was unlikely to succeed.

