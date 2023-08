Aug 21 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences GILD.O said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a partial clinical hold on initiating new patients in the U.S. studies for drug to treat a type of blood cancer.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.