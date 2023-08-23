News & Insights

US FDA panel votes against use of Medtronic's blood pressure treatment device

August 23, 2023 — 06:06 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's independent experts on Wednesday narrowly voted against recommending the approval of Medtronic's blood pressure treatment device, saying risks tied to using it do not outweigh the benefits.

The same panel on Tuesday voted in favor of rival ReCor's device for use in a surgery called renal denervation in patients whose high blood pressure cannot be controlled by drugs.

