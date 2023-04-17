US Markets
US FDA panel backs Innoviva's drug for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections

April 17, 2023 — 04:37 pm EDT

April 17 (Reuters) - A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Monday unanimously voted in favor of Innoviva Inc's INVA.O experimental antibiotic in the treatment of serious bacterial infections, typically associated with hospitalizations, the company said.

