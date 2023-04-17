US FDA panel backs Innoviva's drug for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections

April 17 (Reuters) - A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Monday unanimously voted in favor of Innoviva Inc's INVA.O experimental antibiotic in the treatment of serious bacterial infections, typically associated with hospitalizations, the company said.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.