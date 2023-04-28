News & Insights

US FDA panel backs AstraZeneca's prostrate cancer drug

April 28, 2023 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny, Khushi Mandowara, Aditya Samal for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Friday voted for the expanded use of British drugmaker AztraZeneca Plc's AZN.L experimental treatment, jointly developed with Merck & Co MRK.N, for a type of prostate cancer.

The FDA panel voted 11-1 with one abstention, in favor of using the drug, Lynparza, in combination with other medications – abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone – to treat a type of treatment-resistant prostate cancer in adult patients.

