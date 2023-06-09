US FDA panel back traditional approval for Eisai-Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Leqembi

June 9 (Reuters) - A panel of expert advisers on Friday unanimously agreed that a late-stage clinical trial of Eisai 4523.T and Biogen's BIIB.O Leqembi verified the benefit of the treatment for Alzheimer's disease, clearing the way for traditional U.S. regulatory approval.

All six advisers on the panel voted in favor of Leqembi for treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

