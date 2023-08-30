News & Insights

US Markets
RKT

US FDA issues warning letters to three baby formula manufacturers

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 30, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details on inspections

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to three infant formula manufacturers following inspections at their facilities over the last few months.

The regulator issued these letters to ByHeart Inc, Reckitt Benckiser Group's RKT.L Mead Johnson Nutrition and Perrigo's PRGO.N Wisconsin unit.

At the time of each inspection, the FDA issued observations and oversaw each firm as they initiated recalls between December and March to remove products potentially contaminated with the bacteria cronobacter sakazakii, the agency said.

"The agency is not aware of any distributed product where contamination was confirmed and believes that the recalls were effective in removing the potentially contaminated batches of product from the market," the FDA said.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RKT
PRGO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.