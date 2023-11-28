US FDA investigating safety risk of CAR-T therapies

Adds background, details from the FDA release throughout

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it was investigating the safety risk of CAR-T therapies made by companies such as Gilead GILD.O and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N after receiving reports of adverse events in patients.

The U.S. health regulator is investigating the identified risk of T-cell malignancy with serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death, and is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

T-cell malignancies are a group of diseases caused by abnormal growth in T-cell, a type of white blood cell that helps the body in fighting infections.

CAR-T therapies, or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies generally involve extracting disease-fighting T-cells from a patient, re-engineering them to attack cancer and infusing them back into the body.

The FDA's investigation is also looking into currently approved cancer therapies in this class, including those from Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.N and Novartis AG NOVN.S.

