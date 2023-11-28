News & Insights

US Markets
GILD

US FDA investigating safety risk of CAR-T therapies

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 28, 2023 — 12:43 pm EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Adds background, details from the FDA release throughout

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it was investigating the safety risk of CAR-T therapies made by companies such as Gilead GILD.O and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N after receiving reports of adverse events in patients.

The U.S. health regulator is investigating the identified risk of T-cell malignancy with serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death, and is evaluating the need for regulatory action.

T-cell malignancies are a group of diseases caused by abnormal growth in T-cell, a type of white blood cell that helps the body in fighting infections.

CAR-T therapies, or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies generally involve extracting disease-fighting T-cells from a patient, re-engineering them to attack cancer and infusing them back into the body.

The FDA's investigation is also looking into currently approved cancer therapies in this class, including those from Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.N and Novartis AG NOVN.S.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Maju Samuel)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GILD
JNJ
BMY
LEGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.