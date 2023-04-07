BioTech
PHG

US FDA identifies recall of Philips' respiratory devices as most serious

Credit: REUTERS/EVA PLEVIER

April 07, 2023 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday classified the recall of Philips' respiratory machines as its most serious type, as their use could cause serious injuries or death.

The Dutch medical devices maker's unit Philips Respironics recalled 1,088 devices in the U.S. on Feb. 10.

These devices help people with respiratory conditions to keep breathing at a regular rhythm.

Philips was recalling the machines as some devices were assigned incorrect or duplicate serial numbers during initial programming, the U.S. health agency said.

The duplication could cause therapy to be delivered using the wrong prescription or factory default settings, it added.

The company has received 43 complaints about the issue, according to the FDA. It said there were currently no reported injuries or deaths attributed to it.

The devices were distributed between Dec. 1, 2021 and Oct. 31, last year.

The company said affected units may continue to be used in accordance with device instructions, adding that it was reaching out to patients to arrange for the units' replacement and return. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey) ((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: PHILIPS RECALL/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.