U.S. FDA found asthma drug Singular, montelukast impacts the brain, Reuters says

U.S. government researchers found a widely prescribed asthama drug originally sold by Merck & Co (MRK) may be linked to serious mental health problems, Dan Levine and Sheila Dang of Reuters reports, citing a scientific presentation. The researchers found that the drug, sold under brand name Singulair and generically as montelukast, attaches to multiple brain receptors critical to psychiatric functioning.

