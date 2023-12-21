News & Insights

US FDA finds Clene's trial data for ALS drug to be insufficient

December 21, 2023 — 07:26 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Clene CLNN.O said on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found data from the company's mid-stage study for the treatment of a type of neurodegenerative disease to be insufficient to support accelerated approval.

Shares of the company fell 20% in premarket trading.

The FDA determined that the initial findings on biomarker NfL reduction from the mid-stage studies were insufficient.

Nfl or Neurofilament protein is a marker of nerve cell degeneration. Higher levels of the protein are considered a predictor of a more rapid decline in clinical function and a greater risk of death in patients.

The company said that it is looking to provide supplemental data for further engagement with the FDA in the first half of 2024.

