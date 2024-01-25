News & Insights

US FDA extends review for Liquidia's inhaled blood pressure drug

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 25, 2024 — 06:06 am EST

Written by Sneha S K and Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the review of Liquidia Corp's LQDA.O drug for the treatment of a progressive blood vessel disorder related to a lung condition, the company said on Thursday.

The FDA did not give a new deadline, nor did it request for any additional clinical data to support the marketing application, the company said.

(Reporting by Sneha S K and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sneha.SK@thomsonreuters.com; sriparna.roy@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

