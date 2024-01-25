US FDA extends review for Liquidia's inhaled blood pressure drug

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the review of Liquidia Corp's LQDA.O drug for the treatment of a progressive blood vessel disorder related to a lung condition, the company said on Thursday.

The FDA did not give a new deadline, nor did it request for any additional clinical data to support the marketing application, the company said.

(Reporting by Sneha S K and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sneha.SK@thomsonreuters.com; sriparna.roy@thomsonreuters.com))

