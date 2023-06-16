News & Insights

US FDA extends review for GSK-owned Sierra's blood cancer therapy

June 16, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews, Bhanvi Satija, Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

June 16 (Reuters) - GSK Plc GSK.L said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period by three months for a drug the British drugmaker gained through its $1.9 billion buyout of Sierra Oncology last year.

The regulator delayed its decision to review additional data and is now expected to decide on the drug, momelotinib, by Sept. 16.

The drug was developed to treat anemia in patients with a type of bone marrow cancer.

GSK inked the Sierra deal last year in an effort to beef up its pipeline to fend of pressure from activist shareholder Elliott.

