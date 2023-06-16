US FDA extends review for GSK-owned Sierra's blood cancer therapy

Adds background on drug and Sierra Oncology acquisition throughout

June 16 (Reuters) - GSK Plc GSK.L said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period by three months for a drug the British drugmaker gained through its $1.9 billion buyout of Sierra Oncology last year.

The regulator delayed its decision to review additional data and is now expected to decide on the drug, momelotinib, by Sept. 16.

The drug was developed to treat anemia in patients with a type of bone marrow cancer.

GSK inked the Sierra deal last year in an effort to beef up its pipeline to fend of pressure from activist shareholder Elliott.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews, Bhanvi Satija and Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Shailesh Kuber)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.