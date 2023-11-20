US FDA delays decision on Bristol Myers-2seventy bio cancer therapy

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will not make a decision on Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N and 2seventy bio's TSVT.O marketing application of their blood cancer therapy, Abecma, for earlier lines of treatment by Dec. 16.

The health regulator will hold a meeting of external experts before a decision, the companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.