US FDA delays decision on Bristol Myers-2seventy bio cancer therapy

November 20, 2023 — 07:18 am EST

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will not make a decision on Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N and 2seventy bio's TSVT.O marketing application of their blood cancer therapy, Abecma, for earlier lines of treatment by Dec. 16.

The health regulator will hold a meeting of external experts before a decision, the companies said on Monday.

