News & Insights

US Markets
VTRS

US FDA declines to approve Viatris's injection for multiple sclerosis

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

March 11, 2024 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy and Sneha S K for Reuters ->

Adds details on treatment in paragraph 3

March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. FDA has declined to approve Viatris VTRS.O and Mapi Pharma's once-a-month injection for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), the companies said on Monday.

The companies were reviewing the content of the health regulator's complete response letter and would soon determine the appropriate next steps, they said.

The injection, GA Depot, is a long-acting injection version of glatiramer acetate, which was approved for relapsing forms of MS under brand name Copaxone, manufactured by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA.

MS is a neurological disease in which the immune system attacks brain cells, causing motor disabilities. It affects about 400,000 people in the United States, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Relapsing MS is a type of the disease where the symptoms appear sporadically, in the form of attacks. This is followed by a period of disease inactivity and weeks, months, or even years may pass before another attack occurs.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTRS
TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.