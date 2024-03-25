News & Insights

US Markets
REGN

US FDA declines to approve Regeneron's blood cancer therapy

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 25, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by Sneha S K, Puyaan Singh, Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details on FDA response letter in paragraph 3

March 25 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O said on Monday the U.S. FDA has declined to approve its blood cancer therapy for two most common subtypes of non-Hodgkin lymphoma due to an issue related to enrollment of its confirmatory trials.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision dealt a blow to the company that was looking to expand its oncology portfolio beyond its lone approved cancer drug, Libtayo.

In its so-called complete response letter (CRL), the FDA said the trials need to include data on both dose-finding and confirmatory portions.

Regeneron said it was working closely with the FDA, and plans on sharing updates on enrollment and regulatory timelines later this year.

(Reporting by Sneha S K, Puyaan Singh and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sneha.SK@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.