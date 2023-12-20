News & Insights

US FDA declines to approve Merck's chronic cough drug

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

December 20, 2023 — 04:47 pm EST

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined to approve Merck's drug for chronic cough, the company said on Wednesday, marking the second rejection in less than two years.

The health regulator concluded that the company's application for the drug, gefapixant, did not meet substantial evidence of effectiveness for treating refractory chronic cough and unexplained chronic cough.

In November, the agency's advisory committee panel voted 12 to 1 against the late-stage data submitted for the drug, on concerns over how well it works.

The FDA's decision was not related to the drug's safety, Merck said, adding that it is reviewing the agency's feedback to determine next steps.

There is no approved treatment for refractory or unexplained chronic cough or coughing bouts that don't go away despite treatment of underlying conditions or have no identifiable cause. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh, Khushi Mandowara and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Shounak Dasgupta) ((christy.santhosh@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: USA HEALTH/MERCK & CO (UPDATE 1)

