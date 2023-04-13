US Markets
US FDA declines to approve Eli Lilly's bowel disease drug

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

April 13, 2023 — 04:44 pm EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe, Bhanvi Satija, Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined approval for Eli Lilly and Co's LLY.Ndrug to treat a type of chronic inflammatory bowel disease in adults, the company said on Thursday.

The health regulator cited issues related to the proposed manufacturing of the drug, mirikizumab, with no concerns about the clinical data package, safety, or label for the medicine.

The company said it was confident in the drug's late-stage data and was working with the FDA.

